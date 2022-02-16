Air continuity: “No flights to and from Sardinia from 15 May, a risky season”

The term for assigning the territorial continuity service to and from Sardinia to the airline Volotea expires on 14 May. “This means – underlines Paola Deiana, deputy of the 5 Star Movement – that today it is not possible to book flights from May 15th to September 30th. So let’s talk about the time frame in which Sardinia enjoys the greatest tourist influx. It seems absurd and worrying to me that from February Sardinian citizens and visitors cannot plan trips because it is not known which company or companies will guarantee connections to and from our island “.

The parliamentarian from Alghero also adds that “the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has signed the decrees that allow the procedures for the assignment of scheduled services to be started on the routes that connect Alghero, Cagliari and Olbia with Rome (airport Fiumicino) and Milan (Linate airport) and on the Alghero-Bologna, Cagliari-Bologna and Cagliari-Turin routes starting from 15 May 2022 “. But there is a risk that “the assignment will arrive at the last hour, as indeed happened in the tender in which the candidates Volotea and Ita were excluded, and in the subsequent one won by the Spanish company. Translated: it would be impossible until May 15 to book a flight. The Region is therefore strongly risking to bring Sardinia to its knees also for the summer season “.

“I hope – concludes Deiana -, already considering the chaos that the council generated last October, that the regional councilor for transport, Giorgio Todde, will realize the economic disaster they could create and that he will expose himself to give certainties in this regard “.

