Air fryer: is frying really that healthy?

Must of the moment, rediscovered above all by those seeking to eat healthily not losing the flavor of some dishes, the Air fryer likes it and has won a relevant one popularity even on the net. But is it really that healthy? Or does it have cons that few consider?

According to some recent analyzes by professionals related to the world of food, air frying preserves the nutrients of some foods because it does not subject them to excessively hot oils and it also reduces saturated fat bringing benefits to the cardiovascular system.

THE fried foods in oil they can be high in trans fats. Trans fats are partially hydrogenated oils (liquid fats made solid, such as vegetable fat) that can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

The air fryer cooks food with hot air circulation

Thanks to this typical effect of the Maillard reaction, the food cooks creating a very appetizing and tasty crunchy surface very similar to food fried in oil.. Basic, the Maillard reaction begins starting from about 140 ° C, but the important thing is that the heat is given in an intense and fast way.

This innovative cooking system significantly reduces the fat content in foods and brings numerous health benefits.

There are contraindications for frying in air fryer or not?

A disadvantage of air frying is that it makes some people think: “It’s wonderful: I can eat fried food every day! ” It would seem good to follow a low-fat diet using air frying, but you would end up missing out on the great benefits of vegetable fats like avocado oil and olive oil. Let’s not forget that high quality fat, in moderation, is crucial for brain and hormone health.

On the other hand, cooking with air also helps to reduce the content of acrylamide in fried food. Research has found that air frying reduces acrylamide by about 90% compared to traditional frying.

However, air frying using high temperatures quickly could easily burn food, creating the formation of compounds such as aldehydes, heterocyclic amines and polycyclic hydrocarbons which are associated with an increased risk of cancer. Charred food can be carcinogenic.

For example when it comes to cooking meat, the high temperatures of both cooking methods have the potential to form compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs), especially if the meat is burned. And all of these chemicals could increase cancer risk, according to the National Cancer Institute. More research is still needed on these devices to determine if contraindications exist.

Air fryer when and how to use it

There are several studies that have confirmed that traditional frying is unhealthy and can have dramatic consequences on the body in the long run It should be reiterated that air frying is certainly healthier but it is not recommended as a frequent cooking method. Also for this should be alternated with steam cooking or baked in foil or in the oven and use the innovative appliance in moderation.

The common place that air frying is always healthy must be debunked, however, it should also be said that moderate use allows you to eat apparently fried dishes but tend to be healthier.