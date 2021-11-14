Air fryer maintenance: tricks to follow

Maintenance of the air fryer, not always a walk: here are some tricks to follow to always have it at its best

The air fryer is the most innovative arrival point of frying: this allows you to have tasty and crunchy results but with fewer calories, thanks to the decidedly lighter cooking method. In fact, everything is cooked in the air, making the food lighter.

However, it is not enough just to choose a qualitatively good appliance, it also takes good maintenance to avoid trashing our appliance after a while. It is not always a walk in the park: today we suggest some tricks to keep in mind for one good seal.

Air fryer maintenance, some tricks to follow

Wait for it to cool down – not only because you shouldn’t burn your hands but also because it could damage it. Only if you have used particularly sticky foods, could you wash it while it is still slightly warm.

Do not use cleaning sprays: in fact, their chemical formula could be particularly aggressive

in fact, their chemical formula could be particularly aggressive Do not postpone cleaning : no, “I’ll wash it tomorrow morning” is not valid: food residues settle very quickly

: no, “I’ll wash it tomorrow morning” is not valid: food residues settle very quickly Let it dry thoroughly : storing it while it is still damp would cause mold and bad smells.

: storing it while it is still damp would cause mold and bad smells. Remove food residues : Use dish soap and an elongated body, such as a toothbrush or spatula.

: Use dish soap and an elongated body, such as a toothbrush or spatula. Sometimes, even though everything is clean, some bad smell may remain. Then use a few slices of lemon.

Use the dishwasher: if your deep fryer has removable parts, wash them separately using this appliance.

By doing so, with these simple tricks, you will ensure the correct functioning of your air fryer and a better result of your dishes too.

Serena Garofalo