Air fryer roasted squid, ready in 10 minutes

Perfect as a second fish dish to serve during a dinner with friends, icfrogs cooked in an air fryer they are super easy to prepare and super good.

The undisputed advantage of this type of cooking is the fact that, by not having to use oil, you will avoid the smell of fried food mixed with that of fish from invading the kitchen! You will also get tasty and very soft baby squid inside, cooked to perfection.

You can serve them with a potato side dish or simply accompanied by a few slices of lemon, perhaps together with other types of fish.

So let’s see how to proceed. We also recommend trying the salmon in an air fryer.

Squid ingredients roasted in an air fryer

400 gr squid

oil

parsley

lemon

Method

Clean i fresh squidwash them well under running water and pat them with absorbent paper for food use.

Place them directly in the basket of the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes at 180 °.

At this point, turn them over and cook for another 10 minutes.

When they are ready, arrange them on a serving dish and toss with a drizzle of oil, parsley and a little lemon.

Advice

If you decide to buy fresh squid, cleaning them may take some time. In case you are not very familiar, you could have them cleaned by the fishmongerso as to make the operation even easier and faster!

Remember that cooking times may vary depending on the model of your air fryer and the size of the squid.