“Air in the belly …. long and noisy”

Not just problems global warming to recent Cop26 of Glasgow, but also of air in Joe Biden’s belly. The topic caught the attention of Camilla Parker Bowles and monopolized the discussions. According to the Daily Mail, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, would have emitted … gas during the event with the Great Ones of the Earth. For the wife of the Prince Charles what he heard was “long and loud”.

Camilla and Joe Biden

According to the British tabloids, which report the indiscretions of an anonymous source, it seems that the Duchess of Cornwall has not talked about anything else. She happened to be present during this awkward moment, but she wasn’t the only one: her husband and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also there. “He hasn’t stopped describing what happened by addressing the subject with anyone”, reports the source.

Joe Biden’s gaffe

Biden, nicknamed “Sleepy Joe” by former President Donald Trump, also became the protagonist of another gaffe during the same event: he was pinched several times during his opening speech with the Great Ones of the Earth with eyes that they closed for sleep.

