Air Jordan 1 and how to distinguish between fake and real ones

If the boot sits a little lower in the back or if the toe isn’t round, then it’s not a real Jordan 1. In accordance with Legit Grails, the main problem of many copies is that the heel area is too straight and the midsole is too thick or too thin. Jordans have perforations in the front, so make sure they’re in the correct order and quantity.

The swoosh and the logo

The Jordan 1 they have the famous swoosh of Nike and the logo of Air Jordan engraved on one side. Legit Grails says that copies can have a very large or very small swoosh, and placed out of place, so it’s important to identify how it looks on real pairs.

The tip of the swoosh should end in a well-defined peak and the “stem” should be thin, if it’s anything very thick or rounded, it’s probably fake.

As for the logo, it has a basketball, wings and a kind of ribbon with the words uppercase air jordans, always placed on top of the sneakers. The logo can appear in different colors, but it is always in a single color and the correct font, which you should always compare with pairs that you know are real.

construction

This refers to the tennis seams. The seams must be completely even, strong and solid (firm and resistant), you must not see sections where it seems that something is detached or loose, otherwise you may be facing a fake and poor quality pair. Also consider how the sole is “paid” to the rest of the shoe.

Another important element is the skin. Legit Grails He says that, in general, the Jordan 1 has a visible texture and “crinkled” (as if it were wrinkled), but in a subtle way, where the pattern goes up and slightly to the right.

As for the heel, the medium says to go for the classic “hourglass” shape, which is slimmer in the middle and wider above and below.

The price

This is another very important point, generally, Jordan 1 they’re going to be the same price (unless it’s a special collaboration or limited edition, in which case they’re going to be a lot more expensive), so if the price is too low or seems too good to be true, you probably don’t know. It’s a real pair.