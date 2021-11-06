Air territorial continuity: the call for proposals approved, farewell to the single tariff

CAGLIARI. By a majority, with only the votes of the center-right, the transport commission of the Regional Council has given the green light to the next two-year tender. Until 2024, the air territorial continuity must be identical, in all respects, to the last scheme fired in October by the Solinas junta. How the discount package will be distributed has been known for weeks. In seven months, from May 15 onwards, Sardinians will pay a maximum of 128 to 163 euros, round trip, including airport taxes, not only on the usual routes, Rome-Fiumicino and Milan-Linate, but also on Turin-Caselle and Bologna -Marconi. «We have obtained the best possible ban. It is certainly not what we imagined and wanted, but, between the Covid emergency and the too much resistance from the European Commission, I would say that we have achieved an excellent result anyway “, said the transport councilor, Giorgio Todde, upon leaving the commission, chaired by Giuseppe Talanas. But he failed to convince the opposition parties – Pd, Progressives and Five Stars – that they voted against.

The next steps. Before publication, the announcement must be countersigned by the Minister for Transport Enrico Giovannini. “The decree will arrive in a few days,” announced Todde. Immediately thereafter, the notice will be posted on the notice board of the European Union. In the following six months, the airlines will then have to come forward, to manage the flights without having in exchange “any economic compensation” paid by the Region. If, in the spring, no one shows up, then the actual tender will start, with about seventy million public money up for grabs, and to win it, the competitors will have to submit lower bids.

Regret. Supported by the consultancy of the external company that worked on the tender, L’Oxera, represented by Roberto Alimonti, Todde reconstructed how difficult it was to obtain the green light from the European Union. «I repeat, we have achieved the maximum possible. Throughout the winter season, non-residents traveling for business purposes will be able to travel with the same discounted prices guaranteed to Sardinians. Then we got that passengers under two years of age will travel for free and that from two to eleven there will be an additional discount. Finally, two places will also be guarantors for the transfer of patients on a stretcher ». What will be missing? «The single rate. Yes, that was our real and great goal, but Europe has always answered us only spades on the general discount. With Sardinia, unfortunately, Brussels was too rigid in every step of the announcement, demanding an infinite number of corrections and I no longer remember how many market studies, comparing our flights to those, for example, between Manchester and Brussels, without to realize the evident differences between Great Britain and Sardinia ». Then he closes: «Let me tell you, it was a miracle to have obtained some additional service». Others will perhaps be included in the new call, but “only as a reward in the final ranking among the companies participating in the tender, because if we had done otherwise, today we would not even have the green light from the European Commission”.

The comparison. The opposition has criticized the commissioner on several fronts. Starting with the territorial continuity in force that will be managed by Volotea until May 14, 2022. Francesco Agus, leader of the Progressives, asked why “today the Spanish company does not offer the same services previously insured by Alitalia, such as boarding of unaccompanied minors “. The answer was: «As in the previous calls, even in the last one they were not included among those requested. However, we know that Volotea will soon make them available, even if in some cases they will be paid for ». Other criticisms, again on the current Ct1, came from Roberto Li Goi, M5s, who spoke of a “latest sartorial call for Volotea”. To reply was the general director of the department, Gabriella Massidda: “Certain provocations are unacceptable.” Then, again from the same banks, the attacks against the future announcement started: “You submitted, you did not fight”. Todde always replied with the same phrase: “We have achieved the maximum possible.” (ua)