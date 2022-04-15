Air travel and Covid-19 at the end of the state of emergency: rules

Air travel and Covid-19: theEnac update passenger guidelines after end of the state of emergency, on March 31 last. To fly, the Green Pass base and the Ffp2 type masks. In addition, the constraints related to the use of hat boxes.

THE airport managers they will also have to adopt organizational and managerial interventions to prevent any form of crowding. Both in the airport and during airport operations.

This means that they must prepare through proper management of flows and of queuing. As well as effective signage and carry out sanitation and sanitation in every area of ​​the infrastructure.

Similar procedures will have to be arranged by the air carriers in the phases of embarkation and disembarkation of aircraft.

Air travel and Covid-19 at the end of the health emergency

All passengers on national and international flights with destination Italy must report to the carrier and the competent territorial health authority thepossible positivity to Covid-19 diagnosed In 5 days after disembarking from the aircraft.

Therefore the contact tracing on the national territory remains in force as a method of controlling the spread of the new Coronavirus.

1 April end of the state of health emergency

From 1 April the health emergency ended, but until the end of the month it is mandatory to wear masks indoors and show the Green Pass.

Among the rules is to remain in solitary confinement for 7 days in case of positivity to Covid-19, for the vaccinated. Unvaccinated people must remain in solitary confinement for 10 days.

THE close contacts with a Coronavirus case they must wear the Ffp2 mask for 10 days whether they are vaccinated or not. Swab at the end of the period only if with symptoms.