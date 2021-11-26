AIR4, the Renault 4 becomes an eVTOL and takes flight

To conclude the celebrations for the sixtieth anniversary of the Renault 4L , the French manufacturer has thought of a very special initiative. In fact, in collaboration with TheArsenale design center, a concept has been created that must be seen as a futuristic reinterpretation of the Renault 4L.

PUTS THE WINGS

The result of the work is a concept called AIR4. The name already suggests the most particular element of this reinterpretation of the iconic model of the past of Renault. Indeed, the 4L has been transformed in a kind of eVTOL. This is a very clear reference to the future new forms of mobility that are being experienced. TheArsenale wanted to imagine how the 4L could evolve in another 60 years.

After a whole year of celebrations, we wanted to create something unconventional to round off the 60th anniversary of the 4L. The collaboration with TheArsenale was born spontaneously. The flying AIR4 showcar is absolutely groundbreaking and suggests what this icon could look like 60 years from now.

Speaking of design, the lines of the particular AIR4 do not differ too much from those of the original model. However, carbon fiber was used extensively to make it. As we said, the Renault icon has been transformed into an eVTOL. The frame rests in the center of the structure which includes 4 arms at the ends of which there are propellers.