Airbnb arrives in the Crypto world

Shock in the world of cryptocurrencies. This time to expose himself, with an opening that promises really well, is Airbnb, a giant of private rental for tourism purposes, which could start accepting cryptocurrencies on its portal.

All this through an initiative born on Twitter, which led to the CEO of the group, Brian Chesky to admit that the group is already working on the thing, that it could see the light for the 2022.

Airbnb ready to accept cryptocurrencies

Airbnb ready to board cryptocurrencies? The tweet of hope

Everything comes from the account Twitter officer of the CEO of the group Airbnb, or Brian Chesky, which collected through the popular social network ideas from users for the possible novelties in the 2022.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 – Clear pricing displays

3 – Guest loyalty program

4 – Updated cleaning fees

5 – More long-term stays & discounts

6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

We have collected over 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top six: Crypto Payments (top tip), clearer pricing, customer loyalty program, up-to-date cleaning fees, long-term discounts, better customer service.

Adding shortly after that for the crypto payments Proposals have been made for different cryptocurrencies, which should include Bitcoin but also other crypto among those most supported by community of some relevance.

Further details on the affair will likely be available shortly, as the group admitted that they are already working on several gods proposal which have been advanced by customers. It would certainly not be the first global business to take on payments via crypto-asset, but in all likelihood it will be that of more relevant dimensions, also given the fact that Airbnb behaves from payment processor also for the users who make their own available immobile on its platform.

The case of Tesla

We are, fortunately we add, in a different context from that of Tesla, a company headed by Elon Musk and that a few months ago he decided to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, only to retrace its steps due to concerns about the blockchain’s environmental impact $ BTC.

The group led by Elon Musk is now active in receiving, for branded merchandising Tesla, payments in Dogecoin, but also this with respect to the overall move from Airbnb – and potentially moved volumes – is little thing.

What kind of news is it for the cryptocurrency industry?

This is news of enormous importance, which in all likelihood will begin to produce its effects only when it becomes official. What seems likely for now is the involvement of more cryptocurrencies, even on projects maybe a market cap lower.

