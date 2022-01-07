News

Airbnb could introduce cryptocurrency payments

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), he gave his Twitter followers a reason to believe the company may soon be accepting cryptocurrency payments.

What happened

After a January 3 Twitter poll in which Chesky asked what features Airbnb should roll out in 2022, the CEO said the main suggestion was cryptocurrency payments.

Chesky said the platform is “already working on most” of the suggestions and will soon be evaluating others.

“Cryptocurrency payments include ideas about a variety of tokens,” Chesky added in a subsequent tweet, which suggests that crypto payments may not be limited to the world’s two largest digital currencies. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC).

According to Chesky, the volume of payments processed by Airbnb since 2013 has currently amounted to approximately $ 336 billion.

Because it is important

Based on user demand, several companies have moved to make cryptocurrencies a payment alternative over the past two years.

This list includes the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which said it would start testing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment method for merchandising, and the chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which it intends to accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as well as BTC, ETH and DOGE.

Price movement

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Airbnb shares were down about 1%.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has fallen by 10% to $ 2.020 billion in the past 24 hours; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin had daily declines of 7%, 10% and 6% respectively.

