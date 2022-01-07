Airbnb could introduce cryptocurrency payments

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), he gave his Twitter followers a reason to believe the company may soon be accepting cryptocurrency payments.

What happened

After a January 3 Twitter poll in which Chesky asked what features Airbnb should roll out in 2022, the CEO said the main suggestion was cryptocurrency payments.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion) 2 – Clear pricing displays 3 – Guest loyalty program 4 – Updated cleaning fees 5 – More long-term stays & discounts 6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

Chesky said the platform is “already working on most” of the suggestions and will soon be evaluating others.

“Cryptocurrency payments include ideas about a variety of tokens,” Chesky added in a subsequent tweet, which suggests that crypto payments may not be limited to the world’s two largest digital currencies. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC).

According to Chesky, the volume of payments processed by Airbnb since 2013 has currently amounted to approximately $ 336 billion.

Because it is important

Based on user demand, several companies have moved to make cryptocurrencies a payment alternative over the past two years.

This list includes the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which said it would start testing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment method for merchandising, and the chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which it intends to accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as well as BTC, ETH and DOGE.

Price movement

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Airbnb shares were down about 1%.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has fallen by 10% to $ 2.020 billion in the past 24 hours; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin had daily declines of 7%, 10% and 6% respectively.