Airbnb Italia news on the tourist tax: what changes

Frequent travelers are used to paying the so-called ‘fee of stay‘which is practically never counted at the time of booking: it is a supplementary rate to the cost of the rooms that must be paid upon arrival (or departure) in hotels and accommodation facilities. It’s about a fee fixed, which varies from city to city. After an agreement between Anci, that is the association of municipalities, and Airbnb, something could change.

Tourist tax, what it is and why it is asked

The tourist tax is related to the single guest and not to the number of rooms booked: every night spent in accommodation facilities, from hotels to campsites, involves an extra. It does not happen only in Italy, the tax is also expected in the rest of the world. The regulations are changing. For instance:

some cities have one fee fixed ;

; some cities have chosen to modify the costs according to the category of the accommodation and the extra costs provided during the stay.

The tourist tax fluctuates roughly from 1 to 5 euros per person per night: you can pay either in cash or by credit card, subject to the issue of a receipt or invoice in which the tourist tax is indicated as ‘operation outside the VAT range’.

They do not pay the tourist tax:

residents ;

; children under 12 years old;

under 12 years old; off-site university students;

disabled people and carers;

patients and relatives of those hospitalized in health facilities ;

; military and police;

bus drivers and tour leaders.

guests of youth hostels: this is the only facility that cannot request it.

Tourist tax, news for those traveling to Italy: what changes with Airbnb

From 2022 Airbnb, one of the platforms that allows you to make your property available to others, will activate the digital collection of the tourist tax throughout Italy, directly dealing with the payment for short-term rentals for hosts and municipalities that request it. The agreement was signed by the company and by Anci: it is an Italian exclusive.

In Italy there are over 1,100 entities that have established the tourist tax: in 2019 they were collected 604 millions from EUR. THE 1.100 However, there are actually few entities: the entities that would have the right to ask for the tax are almost 6 thousands. Thanks to Airbnb, therefore, it will be possible to activate the collection at the time of booking, through the use of digital payment tools. For short-term rentals, Airbnb will also take care of the transfer directly to the Municipalities or entities that adhere to the program.