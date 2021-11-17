Airbnb, the news to attract a greater number of users

This week Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has released its winter update, which highlights over 50 updates for hosts and renters.

Here’s a look at the highlights of the update and how it could bring more revenue for the company.

What happened

Airbnb is rolling out further updates to improve the platform for renters and make it easier to find some specifically requested items; in addition, the company will make it easier for hosts to get paid and increase exposure to certain features of the home.

One of the elements highlighted is the verified Wifi.

“We made it really easy for hosts to check their Wi-Fi speeds. Now, when you book an Airbnb, you can be sure it has a good Wi-Fi connection, ”he said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb; this element will make it easier for those who work on the move and need a fast connection to make sure they have no problems when renting.

Another required feature that has been added is for those traveling with pets.

“Dogbnb: So many people bring their pets with them that we added a pet selector right at the start,” he said. tweeted Chesky.

The user will now be asked for any number of pets that he will bring with him to the very first screen, the one where he selects the number of adults and children who will stay.

Airbnb then announced Air Cover, which will cover $ 1 million in liability insurance and $ 1 million in damage protection for guests and hosts.

Other additional features include translation tools, guest payment history, experience map icons, up-to-date gift cards, listing information and suggestions, lower cleaning costs for short stays, an option for guest rates. pets and simplification in uploading video clips and photos.

Because it is important

Most of Airbnb’s updates are about guests, which could lead to increased bookings and customer satisfaction.

“As the world changes, it is our job to design for it. We have provided more than 150 updates and innovations, ”he tweeted Chesky, who added: “there is more to come in 2022”.

Airbnb surpassed Wall Street’s revenue forecast in each of the four quarters the company has reported financial results since going public.

With these additional features, the company could continue to experience solid demand from renters; with other platforms offering ways for people to monetize their homes, the new features for hosts could help grow Airbnb’s inventory.

ABNB price movement

Since the beginning of this year, Airbnb shares have gained 31%.