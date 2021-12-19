Airbus delivers the latest A380, the largest and most luxurious aircraft in the world – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

For Emirates the 123 double-decker aircraft (costs 446 million dollars). From showers to apartments, from lounges to first class, here are the options of the various companies

The largest, most luxurious, most photographed and most social passenger plane in the world enters its (long) final phase. Airbus has delivered to Emirates Airlines the latest example of the A380, the double-decker car that the various companies have furnished with apartments, showers, lounges, first classes and every other kind of amenities capable of attracting well-off passengers and making them envious to all the others. This does not mean that the A380 disappears from the skies, but in fact those 10-15 years of service begin before a device with a list price of 446 million dollars (net of discounts) is permanently retired.

The purchase The one that took off from Hamburg for Dubai was the 123rd A380 of the Emirates fleet, the company that became unique with the superjumbo and the first, in 2000, to order it when at the Farnborough Air Show, in the United Kingdom, it was still marketed as A3XX. The A380 is special for so many reasons: It has given us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, to efficiently serve demand at slot-restricted airports, and to strengthen the growth of our network, Tim Clark said in a statement. , president of Emirates Airlines.

The options Emirates’ latest A380 has private suites (First class), shower, onboard bar, but also Premium economy seats – the class between Business and Economy – which is becoming the segment more profitable for airlines around the world (before Covid at least). To respond to this luxury at high altitude, the nearby-rival Etihad Airways had included the Residence with its three rooms (living room, bedroom and bathroom) in its A380s, the possibility of choosing the butler and the trusted cook at the modest level. figure – so to speak – of 20 thousand dollars between Australia and Abu Dhabi.

Costs The A380 was designed in a period in which forecasts indicated an increase in traffic worldwide with the risk of congestion in hubs such as Dubai. The ability to carry up to 850 people per flight, in short, made it possible to halve the frequencies in particular to those clogged airports such as London Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, New York-JFK. The construction program was supposed to cost 9.5 billion euros, but required almost double that (18 billion) and two more years of work. Airbus estimated to sell a thousand units – which required the use of a 122,500 square meter hangar in Toulouse, France for assembly – but ended up delivering 251. The aircraft has a length of 72.6. meters, a wingspan of 79.75 meters, a fuselage diameter of 7.14 meters and a height of 24.27 meters. It can fly up to 15,200 kilometers at a maximum speed of 1,185 kilometers per hour.

The impact of Covid But the arrival of the coronavirus, the collapse of traffic, the need to reduce consumption and greater sensitivity towards the environmental impact (the A380 has four engines) have prompted companies to reconsider the role of the fireball in the skies. With some who even ended up using clear judgments too. Tony Douglas, Etihad’s chief executive, said last August that he believes the Airbus A380 simply no longer makes economic sense. Akbar Al Baker, head of Qatar Airways, went so far as to say that the purchase was the biggest mistake made and that he grounded them because they are not fuel efficient.

Emirates’ position Tim Clark’s judgment is different: The A380 will remain Emirates’ flagship product for the next few years and a vital pillar of our network plans. There will, to be honest, also other superjumbo in the coming years with the liveries of British Airways or All Nippon Airways or Singapore Airlines. The latter had not long before Covid-19 presented the new suites which in fact are studios with armchair, bed, office table. Air France and Lufthansa have decided to dispose of them.

The successes of Airbus But this is the week that marks the turning point in the world’s skies. A turning point all in favor of Airbus which will find itself dominating the market in the coming months. The European aerospace giant managed to snatch two historical customers of Boeing – Qantas Airways and KLM (with the low cost Transavia) – and to place the cargo version of the A350, for intercontinental routes. For experts, the increasingly dominant position of Airbus reduces the possibility for airlines to snatch significant discounts at the time of purchase.

The change of manufacturer After all, the numbers of the last few days are significant. KLM and Transavia (the Dutch subsidiary) have ordered 100 between Airbus A320neo and A321neo and have optioned another 60 to renew their short and medium-haul fleet which currently operates on Boeing 737s. First deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023 At the same time, Air France – which belongs to the same group as KLM and Transavia – has signed a letter of intent for the purchase of four A350 cargo version and as many optioned. Another seven A350s (also cargo) have been booked by Singapore Airlines.

Qantas’ move But Qantas Airways’ decision made even more noise. The Australian company – which announced the start of direct flights with Italy from June 2022 – in its fleet rejuvenation plan has decided that to abandon the Boeing 737s in the coming years by ordering 20 Airbus A321XLRs (for flights up to 6 -7 hours) and another 20 A220-300 for short and medium routes, with the possibility of taking another 94 single-aisle aircraft. The final ok will come after the agreement with the pilots and deliveries will start in mid 2023 and will last for about ten years.