Airbus hires 6,000 young people and prepares for recovery after Covid

Airbus resumes hiring and looks beyond the pandemic. The European aeronautical group is preparing for the resumption of demand for new commercial transport aircraft, a market in which in 2021 it confirmed to be the number one for jet deliveries with more than one hundred seats, 611 against the 340 of its competitor Boeing. The Toulouse group has announced that it intends to hire 6,000 “talents” around the world by the middle of this year.

Carbon dioxide emissions



Despite the uncertainties and variations at Covid, the aerospace industry is showing signs of recovery. Airbus declares that “it continues to prepare for the future of aviation, to implement its roadmap for decarbonization”, now the watchword for the aviation sector, which is responsible for about 2% of emissions totals. Among the “green” aviation projects, the first hydrogen aircraft stands out. Many complexities need to be resolved, the goal remains to get it into service in 2035.

Sustainable aviation



«Airbus – says the Franco-German company – has shown resilience throughout the Covid crisis and has laid the foundations for a bold future for sustainable aviation. This can only be achieved by acquiring the right talents in various fields of expertise, which will help us grow our businesses as we emerge from the crisis, and prepare for the long-term transformation of the company, “said Thierry Baril, head of human resources. .

About a quarter of anticipated hires are expected to focus on new skills to support the company’s long-term plans and ambitions, particularly in decarbonisation, digital transformation and cyber technology. One third of the total recruitment will go to young graduates.

Traffic in November -47% compared to 2019

Air traffic is still far from pre-crisis levels. According to the latest IATA data, the overall world demand measured with passengers per km (Rpk) in November was -47% compared to the same month of 2019.