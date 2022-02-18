Airbus leaves the coronavirus crisis behind with record profits of 4,213 million | Economy

Airbus has left behind the crisis caused by the covid pandemic, which paralyzed much of the activity in the aviation sector. In 2021, the aeronautical group registered a net profit of 4,213 million euros, a record result compared to the losses of 1,133 million that it reported a year earlier, and will once again distribute dividends to its shareholders after canceling them the previous year, with a proposal to 1.5 euros per share, as reported by the group on Thursday.

The recovery occurred thanks to the volume of aircraft delivered (a total of 611, compared to 566 in 2020) and the helicopter business (338 units placed in the hands of its customers, compared to 300 in 2020). Sales reached 52,149 million euros, 4% more than the previous year.

The net operating result (Ebit) was 5,342 million euros in 2021, compared to the negative 510 million euros of the previous year. The free cash flow at the end of 2021 was 3,511 million, while the previous year it was negative at 7,362 million euros. Consolidated free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing stood at €3,515 million.

Recovery

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has pointed out that 2021 was a year of “transition” in which the focus “shifted from enduring the pandemic to recovery and growth”. Faury considers that the “solid financial results” reflect Airbus’ efforts in terms of cost containment and competitiveness. In addition, he has highlighted that the increase in revenues and the good cash position allow the payment of dividends to be resumed.

By segments, the commercial division recorded revenues of 36,164 million euros (+6%), with an adjusted Ebit of 3,570 million thanks to cost reductions. Airbus Helicopters entered 6,509 million euros, 4% more, and Airbus Defense and Space cut its income by 2%, to 10,186 million euros.

During the year, net orders for commercial aircraft amounted to 507, an increase of 89%, with an order book that includes 7,082 commercial aircraft as of December 31, 2021. Airbus Helicopters booked 414 net orders, an increase of 54%. Looking ahead to this year, the company hopes that there will be no more interruptions in the world economy, so it expects to reach 720 deliveries on commercial aircraft and an Ebit of 5,500 million euros.