AirCanada adds nonstop flight between Montreal and San Diego

Traveling to Canada’s largest cities is now more comfortable. Air Canada announced its first nonstop flight to Montreal, Canada’s second most populous city, from San Diego International Airport.

The airline said Tuesday that it will also resume service between Toronto and San Diego nearly two years after suspending these flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Air Canada’s new service to Montreal provides our region with a much-needed nonstop connection to this Canadian metropolitan city and beyond,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. Montreal was now our largest and most in-demand market without service in Canada, so we are delighted with today’s announcement.”

Beginning May 20, travelers will be able to fly nonstop between Montreal via Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

During the months of greatest influx of travelers in summer, the flights will take place three times a week. Flights will arrive in San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departures from San Diego will occur on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Our flights to Montreal offer San Diegans an additional travel option to move easily and comfortably to Europe and beyond,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Air Canada.

Beginning March 3, Air Canada passengers will also be able to fly between Toronto, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and San Diego. These flights will resume after Air Canada suspended service in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight service will operate five times a week. Arrivals in San Diego will be Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Departures from America’s Finest City will occur on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

During the busiest summer months, the airline will increase service to Toronto, Canada’s most populous metropolitan area, to once a day.

Canada-bound passengers should also be aware that beginning February 28, the Canadian government will facilitate testing on arrival for fully vaccinated travelers.

From now on, travelers who have completed all the necessary doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to present the result of the rapid COVID-19 antigen test taken one day before departure or the result of a molecular test, taken as maximum 72 hours before departure.