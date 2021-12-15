Aircraft, first direct flight to Australia with Qantas from June 2022. And for North America it will return to pre-Covid levels

Listen to the audio version of the article

From next June it will be possible to fly directly from Rome to Australia. Qantas, the main Australian company, will launch an unprecedented direct connection with Italy on June 23, 2022, with three weekly frequencies between Rome Fiumicino and Perth and continuation to Sydney, to meet the growing demand during the summer period. The flight will last 15 hours and 45 minutes. A sign of the resumption of traffic. Another novelty, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, is the strong increase in connections with North America in the next summer, US carriers will make between 15 and 20 flights a day, with volumes equal to or higher than pre-Covid levels.

Rome is the only connection in continental Europe

The choice to serve Rome as the first and only point of continental Europe is the result of a long collaboration between Qantas, Aeroporti di Roma and the main national institutions of the two countries. «For the first time in the history of civil aviation it will be possible to fly directly between Australia and continental Europe, with a non-stop connection between Rome and Perth, the westernmost point of the Australian continent. Passengers from Rome will also be able to choose whether to continue on the same aircraft to Sydney or start their stay in Australia by visiting Perth ”, says a joint statement from Qantas and AdR.

A Boeing 787 with 236 seats

The connection will be made by a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner, configured by Qantas in three classes with 42 seats in Business Class, 28 in Premium economy and 166 in Economy class for a total of 236 seats.

Interconnection for other destinations

In addition to directly connecting Australia with Italy, the main market in the European Union in terms of passenger volumes, the choice of Rome will allow Qantas to interconnect its passengers to the main European destinations, including Athens, Barcelona, ​​Frankfurt, Nice, Madrid, Paris and 15 points in Italy such as Florence, Milan and Venice via Fiumicino, thanks to collaboration agreements with other partner companies.

Joyce (Qantas): “Time to reinvigorate the network”

«Since the borders reopened _ said Alan Joyce, managing director of the Qantas group _ we have immediately encountered a strong demand from customers to discover new destinations. The resumption of traffic and the demand for more connections following the pandemic has made direct connections to and from Australia even more attractive and desirable in a context in which we have learned to live with the virus and its variants. After the restrictions of the last few years, now is the ideal time for Qantas to reinvigorate its international network ».