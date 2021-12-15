airing “The Truman Show” and “The Aviator” – LiveUnict

Tonight the small screen will offer great movies. The LiveUnict editorial team offers the best.

For this Wednesday there will be enticing cinematographic proposals to be followed on television. Great films, shot by great directors such as: Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen and Peter Weir will air on the small screen. In short, it will be a Wednesday dedicated to great cinema!

Sanremo youth 2022 [Rai 1, ore 21.25]: the competition of 12 artists begins which will bring the two winners to the Ariston stage for the Sanremo 2022 Festival.

The Truman Show [Paramount, ore 21.10]: Truman Burbank discovers that the first thirty years of his life were nothing more than a staging. Thus he begins to want to escape from an alienating reality which, however, seems to have been tailor-made for him.

Magic in the Moonlight [Iris, ore 21.00]: is a 2014 film written and directed by Woody Allen, starring Emma Stone and Colin Firth. As every Allen plot claims, the film does not lack irony and moments of surreal everyday life. Stanley Crawford, an internationally renowned illusionist, is hired by his colleague and friend Howard Burkan to unmask Sophie Baker, a young American psychic traveling to Europe, a guest of some of Howard’s family friends, to offer her services as a medium.

The Aviator [La7 D, ore 21.30]: 2004 film directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is the fictionalized biography of the entrepreneur, director and aviator Howard Hughes (Leonardo Di Caprio), who managed to create his own empire in Hollywood and carry out risky aeronautical projects. The film traces the life of Hughes from the late 1920s until 1947, years during which he became a successful film producer and aviation magnate, but along with all this a serious obsessive-compulsive disorder grows in him aggravated by some accidents. planes. The Aviator has won 5 Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costumes, Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett.