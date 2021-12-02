airing “The War – Planet of the Apes” and “Sherlock Holmes” – LiveUnict

The LiveUnict editorial team offers a series of programs and films to watch on TV tonight. Below is the complete program for Thursday 2 December.

A professor – Michel Foucault [Rai 1, ore 21:25]: Dante, during his lesson, talks about Michel Foucault to make children reflect on the standardization and contempt for those who are different from the crowd. The professor also seeks a confrontation with Simone, but in vain. Meanwhile, Anita discovers that Manuel is in trouble.

Tonya [Rai 3, ore 21:20]: The story of the life of Tonya Harding, a great skater, as well as the second woman to perform a triple axel in an official competition. His biography from 4 to 44 years old.

In the den of wolves [Rai 4, ore 21:20]: In Los Angeles, a special team from the police department is tasked with taking down a gang of robbers.

The War – Planet of the Apes [Italia 1, ore 21:20]: Led by the Colonel, some soldiers want to capture Caesar, the genius leader of the monkeys.

Sherlock Holmes [Mediaset 20, ore 21:04]: Sherlock (Robert Downey Jr.), assisted by his friend Watson, is grappling with a diabolical plan by a lord and serial killer to take over the world.