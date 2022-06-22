Entertainment

Airline offered destinations outside the country to Marbelle after the triumph of Gustavo Petro

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

After knowing the triumph of Gustavo Petro in the presidential elections last Sunday, June 19, there have been many reactions against those who demonstrated against the former mayor of Bogotá during the campaign. One of them is the singer Marbelle, to whom Internet users took their toll and was the target of ridicule even by national companies.

The Valle del Cauca actress and singer had assured, prior to the first round, that if Gustavo Petro won, she would leave the country. Now, after the victory of the Historical Pact candidate, social network users reminded Marbelle of that announcement.

And among the messages that asked him about his departure from the country, was added that of the airline Viva Air, who, taking advantage of the situation, published a tweet offering his international destinations to Marbelle if he finally decided to leave Colombia.

“If the bitch hijue**** wins for me, I’ll stay here. Because my body is mine for me to move, my legs are mine, my head is mine, everything is mine. So I leave when I want, “said the singer through a video when the election results were known.

After the publication of the airline, the ridicule increased and many users applauded the ingenuity of the company’s community manager, adding to the bullying that the “Queen of the technorail” has received.

For now, Marbelle continues to respond to messages from users who confront and criticize her for her political position and who ask her to keep her word to leave the country.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Not even the covid hit us so hard”; the illness suffered by Laura Acuña and her children

6 mins ago

A 119-minute action movie that is NOT suitable for the sensitive; grossed $176 million and is on HBO Max

7 mins ago

Cesia Sáenz impresses the judges of La Academia with a spectacular performance

17 mins ago

Meet the 3 unforgettable cars from Margot Robbie’s cinema

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button