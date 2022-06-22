Airline offered destinations outside the country to Marbelle after the triumph of Gustavo Petro

After knowing the triumph of Gustavo Petro in the presidential elections last Sunday, June 19, there have been many reactions against those who demonstrated against the former mayor of Bogotá during the campaign. One of them is the singer Marbelle, to whom Internet users took their toll and was the target of ridicule even by national companies.

The Valle del Cauca actress and singer had assured, prior to the first round, that if Gustavo Petro won, she would leave the country. Now, after the victory of the Historical Pact candidate, social network users reminded Marbelle of that announcement.

And among the messages that asked him about his departure from the country, was added that of the airline Viva Air, who, taking advantage of the situation, published a tweet offering his international destinations to Marbelle if he finally decided to leave Colombia.

Could it be that Marbella is thinking about which of our international destinations to visit first? 😅 Lima 🇵🇪

Miami 🇺🇸

Buenos Aires 🇦🇷

Sao Paulo 🇧🇷

Punta Cana 🇩🇴

Mexico City 🇲🇽

Orlando 🇺🇸

Cusco 🇵🇪

Cancun 🇲🇽 All at Super Low Cost at https://t.co/rx0KDuvCvQ 💛✈️#FlyMore — Long live Fly More! (@VivaAirCol) June 20, 2022

“If the bitch hijue**** wins for me, I’ll stay here. Because my body is mine for me to move, my legs are mine, my head is mine, everything is mine. So I leave when I want, “said the singer through a video when the election results were known.

After the publication of the airline, the ridicule increased and many users applauded the ingenuity of the company’s community manager, adding to the bullying that the “Queen of the technorail” has received.

For now, Marbelle continues to respond to messages from users who confront and criticize her for her political position and who ask her to keep her word to leave the country.