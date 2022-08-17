Airline takes Bogotá to La Peña for a better country

The new low-priced Dominican airline, ARAJET, organized a private flight for the Peña for a Better Country to Bogotá, one of the 20 destinations that this airline will be serving in North, Central and South America starting on September 15.

More than 125 people participated in the trip, including officials, opinion leaders, business leaders, diplomats and special guests, with the interest of being able to show the benefits of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that Arajet is using, which In addition to being new, they offer ample comfort to passengers and are the most environmentally efficient commercial aircraft on the market.

The Peña for a Better Country is a plural space of horizontal leadership, where more than 250 professionals, politicians, journalists, opinion leaders and social activists participate, where issues of national interest are debated and ideas are proposed for their solutions and thus contribute towards building a better country.

Among those topics that were touched on, one was the importance of a strong Dominican aviation, and from there the initiative was born to be able to carry out this trip between Arajet and La Peña for a Better Country.

Víctor Pacheco, president of Arajet, informed the attendees that this route from Santo Domingo-Bogotá, Bogotá-Santo Domingo, will be served 3 times a week from the second half of September, and that they hope that the exchange between Colombia and the Republic The Dominican Republic is strengthened thanks to the routes that Arajet will be serving, which also include the cities of Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena and later Medellín.

Jorge Dargam, representing La Peña for a Better Country, thanked Arajet for having facilitated this flight and said that the attendees were highly satisfied with the attention, punctuality and comfort of the planes.

“For us at La Peña, what we want is to contribute positively to the development of the country from our possibilities,” said Dargam.