Airlines Ask White House to Lift Mask Mandate on Flights – NBC4 Washington

WASHINGTON DC – The CEOs of several major airlines and cargo carriers are calling on the White House to lift COVID-19 safety measures, including mask mandates, for travelers.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Airlines for America, a trade group, wrote: “The high level of immunity in the US, the availability of high-quality masks for those who want to wear them, hospital-grade cabin air, widespread vaccination , availability and newly available therapies provide a strong foundation for the government to lift the mask mandate and pre-departure testing requirements. We urge you to do so now.”

“We are requesting this action not only for the benefit of the traveling public, but also for the thousands of airline employees tasked with enforcing a patchwork of now-outdated regulations put in place in response to COVID-19,” said Wednesday’s letter, which it was signed by the heads of ten airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

