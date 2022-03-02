Airlines expect passenger traffic to reach pre-pandemic level in 2024

Global passenger traffic, which in 2021 was still less than half (47%) of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, will not exceed pre-health crisis levels until 2024, the International Passenger Association said today. Air Transport (IATA) in a statement.

The association, whose airlines concentrate four-fifths of world air traffic, expects that in 2022 passenger traffic will be equivalent to 83% of that of 2019 (the last one before the pandemic)

In 2023 it would be equivalent to 94% in 2023, in 2024 to 103% (which in absolute terms would mean 4,000 million passengers) and in 2025 to 111%.

Passenger traffic in domestic markets could recover the levels prior to the health crisis as early as 2023, while international traffic, hardest hit by the pandemic (in 2021 it barely amounted to a quarter of that of 2019) may not show a full recovery. until 2025, IATA alert.

“The trajectory of the recovery has not changed with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, people want to keep traveling, and when travel restrictions are lifted they will fly again,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in the statement.

Despite this, after the omicron wave, IATA has increased its pessimism regarding domestic markets, since while some such as the US or Russia have shown recovery, other important ones such as China, Japan or Australia remain at very low figures.

“Fortunately, more governments have understood that travel restrictions have little or no impact on the transmission of a virus,” defended the head of the airline association.

IATA reiterated in the statement its call for the lifting of all barriers to airspace for the vaccinated, including quarantines and tests, as well as the use of antigen tests for the unvaccinated.