Airlines: the new routes approved in the first half of 2022 – Sectors – Economy

Simultaneously with the vigorous reactivation of passenger transport, whose increase in the first semester was 102 percent compared to the same period last year (153 percent in the international market and 86 percent in the local market), the country continues to advance to have more connectivity alternatives, both for the mobilization of people and for cargo transport.

In this sense, between January and June, the Civil Aviation He highlighted that it gave operating permission to 31 new national passenger routes, 28 international routes and 3 more for cargo operations, while giving free rein to the entry of four new operators in Colombia.

Is about Latam Ecuador, Plus Ultra, Volaris Costa Rica and Sky Airlines Perufirms that provide users with greater connection possibilities with different national and Colombian destinations with various points in North, Central and South America.

As for the national routes that were approved by the Civil Aeronautics during this first semester, these connect to the national territory through various operators. In the first case, the Wingo airline operates the routes from Bogotá to Armenia, Villavicencio, Yopal, Ibagué and Neiva. Also, the route Armenia – Santa Marta – Armenia.

For its part, Avianca operates the operating permit for 10 new routes that connect Bogotá with Ipiales, Popayán, Yopal, Sincelejo, Florencia and Villavicencio.

Likewise, to Bucaramanga with Cali and Santa Marta; to Cali with Cúcuta and Riohacha, and to Cartagena with Cúcuta, Medellín and Riohacha.

For its part, the company EasyFly operates two routes from Bogotá to San José del Guaviare and Puerto Inírida.

In turn, the Ultra Air airline was authorized to operate on the routes from Bogotá to Cali, Cartagena, Santa Marta and San Andrés; as well as the connection between Medellín, Cartagena and Santa Marta; and Santa Marta with Pereira; and, to Cartagena with Pereira.

international operation

Regarding the routes guaranteed in the first semester for international flights, the approved routes went to the company Air Caribe (cargo), to which three routes were approved that connect Bogotá with Santa Cruz de la Sierra (Bolivia), Miami (United States) and San Juan de Puerto Rico, in Puerto Rico.

Likewise, the airline Viva Aerobús was approved for three routes leaving Mexico at the points that connect Mexico City with Medellín, Cancún and Guadalajara with Bogotá, while the Wingo airline was approved for two routes: Bogotá – Valencia (Venezuela) – Bogota; and Medellín with Havana (Cuba) – Medellín.

On the other hand, Avianca Group obtained the operating permit for ten routes as follows: to the United States, it connects Bucaramanga with Miami; Cartagena with New York; Medellin with Orlando; Santa Marta with Miami and Pereira with Miami.

It also had the green light for the connection between Cali and Mexico City; to Bolivia the route to Santa Cruz de la Sierra (Bolivia) with Bogotá and to Venezuela, the route Bogotá – Caracas – Bogotá.

Likewise, the airline Avianca Costa Rica, a subsidiary of Avianca Group, was approved for two routes connecting Costa Rica, from San José to Cartagena and Medellín.

In addition, the Panamanian Aviation firm (Copa) was approved for the Panama-Santa Marta-Panama route. Likewise, four routes were approved for the company Viva Air from Medellín to Sao Pablo (Brazil) and Buenos Aires (Argentina); from Bogota to Buenos Aires (Argentina); and from Cartagena to Mexico City (Mexico).

The operator JetSmart Colombia was approved for the route that connects Santiago de Chile (Chile) with Pereira; the Quito (Ecuador) – Bogotá – Quito (Ecuador) route was approved for the Latam Ecuador airline, while the San José – Bogotá – San José route was approved for international passenger operations, to connect Costa Rica with our country through through the airline Volaris Costa Rica.

Francisco Ospina Ramírez, director (e) of Civil Aeronautics, stated: “the routes approved during this first semester ratify the good moment that the reactivation of the sector is going through and directly benefit travelers who find more connection possibilities and offer them more competitive prices. to plan their trips, likewise, the new routes for cargo transportation are a strong boost for trade and the national economy”.

charging operation

According to data from Aerocivil, for the cargo operation, in the first half of the year the entity approved three international routes to Canada, a permit that was granted to Air Canada. These are: Montreal – Bogotá – Montreal; Montreal – Havana – Bogota – Montreal; and Toronto-Bogota-Montreal.

“The 62 routes approved during this first semester of 2022 offer a new range of possibilities to air transport users to find more alternatives within the market, which allow them to access new operators and more connection points inside and outside the country and ratify the commitment of the national government, to continue with deeds and as a team, contributing to the growth of the economy and the connectivity of Colombia by air”, said Ángela María Orozco, Minister of Transportation.

With the result of the first semester, in the government of President Iván Duque, a total of 203 new national and 201 international routes have been opened to date. Of this total, 182 correspond to passenger routes and 19 to cargo transport, which means that the total of new national and international passenger and cargo routes reaches 404 in four years.