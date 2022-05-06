Airplane passenger opened emergency door and walked on the wing

A United Airlines plane at the gate at Chicago’s OHare International Airport in this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo.

(CNN) — A United Airlines passenger was detained Thursday morning at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after opening a plane door and stepping onto the wing of the plane while it was taxiing.

“A male subject was on board an aircraft approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and exited onto the wing of the aircraft,” according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

“The subject then slid off the wing and fell onto the airfield,” police added.

The incident occurred on United Airlines Flight 2478 from San Diego.

United Airlines said ground personnel detained the individual outside of the plane. When the plane reached the gate, all passengers disembarked safely, according to a statement from the airline.

“Chicago Police arrived and took him into custody. Charges are pending,” police said.