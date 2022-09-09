Airplane window was broken during the flight, causing furor, video – People – Culture

On August 20, passengers on an international flight to New York City from Warsaw, they experienced real moments of panic, when one of the windows of the aircraft began to break just a few miles from your destination at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Those who were in the seats near the window had to stand up quickly for fear that the friction that the wind was making with the glass would finish breaking it completely. Panic seized most of those present and the crew of the Boeing 787-8 began the emergency protocol.

I remember when the window of our plane at Polish Airlines was broken

As reported by ‘The Aviation Herald’, the Polish Airlines plane was 450 kilometers away from its destination when the events occurred, so he had to descend 10 thousand feet and, after 15 minutes in the air, he continued to New York to make a safe landing.

A protocol established by international civil aviation which is intended to reduce altitude to lower pressure levels present in the air and plan an emergency diversion if the situation calls for it.

According to what is established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a window must withstand a pressure 33 percent stronger than that generated outside the aircraft.

The airline reported that it was the electro photochromic coating, used to darken the windows and not the coverage of it.

The moment was recorded by one of the travelers, who posted the images on his personal Tik Tok account: “I remember when the window of our plane broke on Polish Airlines and everyone was scared,” says the description of the post.

