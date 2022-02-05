Airplanes, in 2022 in Italy low cost flights double and easyJet overtakes Ita- Corriere.it

In 2022, low cost airlines will sell twice as many seats as “traditional” carriers in Italy and easyJet, after chasing Alitalia for a long time, will overtake its “heir” Ita Airways in July. In the year of the resumption of travel after two years of pandemic – and net of new dangerous variants – the war on national skies sees the gap between the two market segments widening and the balance at the top changes. With Ryanair which remains the first airline in the country. To confirm this is the analysis that the Corriere della Sera performed on the data provided by Oag, the specialized platform that monitors the sector. The trend, experts argue, is destined to be irreversible: more and more connections will be in the hands of low-cost companies.

The places offered In the first six months of this year, airlines made 49.3 million seats available on flights – national and international – departing from Italy. A figure up 249% compared to the first half of 2021, a period that recorded an increase in infections and the extension of the restrictions introduced in autumn 2020 with the second wave. But it is a number only 12.4% lower than in the first half of 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, a sign that the companies believe in a massive return of passengers. The recovery is even more evident when we note that at the European level the drop in places offered in January-June 2022 (on the pre-Covid period) is 21%, almost double that of Italy.

The low-cost domain Since the outbreak of the pandemic, two of the largest low cost airlines – Ryanair and Wizz Air – have invested heavily in Italy. This, together with the continuing restrictions on connections with Asia and a timid return of flights with America, explains why in the first six months of 2022, the low cost segment wins hands down: dividing the seats offered by Oag, we note that 67% is in the hands of low-cost carriers, the remaining 33% in the hands of traditional ones. A historical record. Which becomes even more evident if we compare the first semesters. In 2019 there was a slight advantage of traditional airlines, in 2021 the relationships were reversed (51% low cost).

The first five vectors By separating the numbers collected, we arrive at the “top 5” of the main carriers. From January to June this year Ryanair dominates with 37% of all the seats offered for sale in Italy, Ita Airways (which took the place of Alitalia) in second place with 10.9%, followed by easyJet with 10.7%, then the further leap of Wizz Air with 9.1%. But adding the other two months of summer – the peak period – and the overtaking happens: Ryanair remains steadfast in first place, easyJet takes second place (11.1%) and Ita drops to third place (10.9%) with Wizz Air narrowing the gap (9.5%). It should be noted that Ita Airways is a traditional carrier that took off with half the size of Alitalia (at the request of the European Commission) and is affected by the effect of closed or still reduced intercontinental markets. Markets where European low-cost companies do not fly and this contributes to increasing their specific weight.

The experts “Italy is increasingly becoming a low cost market contested by the main players”, explains al Courier service John Grant, chief analyst at Oag. «An excellent news for the traveler because the prices will remain competitive for the whole year – he adds – but for traditional carriers and Ita Airways it will be an even greater challenge to face“. There’s no going back, according to Grant. “In no country has there been a reversal of this trend and Italy will not be the first,” he comments. “Therefore let’s get ready to see most of the European market covered by low cost and only intercontinental flights in the hands of traditional carriers“.

The size of the market With all this offer Are the low cost ones selling more seats than the Italian market requires? “It depends on the month”Grant replies. “Certainly the low cost ones stimulate the demand in the low season, albeit with a reduced profitability: however this still brings money and let’s not forget the increasingly important role that the revenues deriving from the sale of extra services have on their accounts”. In the summer, on the other hand, there is a “very efficient” use of their fleet which allows them to answer the question “by providing maximum capacity (the seats for sale, ed) possible”.

