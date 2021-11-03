Airplanes, Ita and Volotea ask the TAR not to proceed with the suspension

CAGLIARI. Two declarations of waiver of the precautionary measure within 24 hours between 29 and 30 October. Ita and Volotea, almost simultaneously, have in fact filed with the Sardinian TAR separate deeds with which they ask for the suspension of the appeals against the exclusion of both carriers from the emergency procedures for the assignment of flights in territorial continuity from and to for Sardinia. An exclusion occurred in subsequent moments – first Volotea due to lack of a documentary deed and then Ita due to lack of technical requirements – but which gave way to the subsequent negotiated procedure with the award to the Spanish low cost company of the connections between the three airports Sardinians of Alghero, Cagliari and Olbia and the national ones of Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate, for seven months until May. Both Ita and Volotea thus turned to the administrative judges, presenting, as a practice, an appeal on the merits and a suspension of the acts that led to the exclusion. Volotea, in addition, had asked for an urgent decision but this first instance had already been rejected by decree of the president of the TAR. Now the judges, who will meet tomorrow 3 November for both appeals in the council chamber, will set the date of the hearing on the merits. (Handle).