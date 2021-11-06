Airplanes, Ita restores social tariffs in Sicily

Ita Airways is now participating in the Sicilia Vola project, launched by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility to facilitate the movement of residents in the Sicily Region to / from the Island.

The Sicilia Vola project provides for the introduction of a social discount on the cost of airline tickets purchased by certain categories of residents in the Sicily Region who travel to and from the airports of Catania and / or Palermo. The benefit is reserved for off-site students, people with severe disabilities, employees based outside the Region with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros, and patients who have to undergo hospitalizations, checks or health care outside Sicily with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros.

Ita Airways, explains a note, “adheres to this important project, dedicated to Sicilians, recognizing a 30% reduction on the price of air tickets on all national and European routes of its network, to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo, on direct flights to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate and on those in connection with the two hubs ». The voucher can be used within three days from the date of generation. Rates are valid until December 31, 2022.

“We are very honored to participate in the” SiciliaVola “project, Sicily is a very important market for us to control – said Emiliana Limosani, chief commercial officer of Ita Airways – Our mission is to become the reference carrier for the mobility of Italians, with great attention to the territories of the country and in compliance with the pillars of our industrial plan, namely the centrality of the customer and sustainability. Joining this initiative therefore represents a natural step for us for the growth of Ita Airways “

