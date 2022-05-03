AirPods drop in price again on Amazon for a limited time

Share

Amazon has the second generation AirPods on sale and you can’t pass them up.

Apple practically created 100% wireless headphones and now you can get some second generation AirPods with a good discount on Amazon. The AirPods 2 are still sold in the Apple Store at a price of 149 euros, but if you take advantage of this offer you can get them much cheaper.

If you hurry you can take the AirPods 2 for only 119 euros on Amazon. It is a discount of 30 euros on its official price that makes them an alternative to take into account. The differences with the AirPods 3 are not that great, and the latter cost 200 euros, so the AirPods 2 are an excellent option in terms of value for money.

See on Amazon.es: AirPods 2

The Second generation AirPods are still very worthwhile, especially if we find them cheap. They are compatible with “Hey Siri”, have great autonomy and allow you to switch from one device to another in a matter of seconds.

AirPods 2 Specifications

AirPods are the most popular wireless headphones on the market, and if you’re an Apple user, they’re the smartest buy if you don’t need very advanced features. Now you have the second generation at a great price in a very reliable store like Amazon and you have to take advantage of it.

These are the official specifications of the second generation AirPods:

Automatic activation and connection with Apple devices.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Double tap to play audio or change songs.

They charge quickly in the case.

5 hours of continuous autonomy and 24 hours with charges from the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy switch from one device to another.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!