AirPods Pro on offer with an incredible discount on Amazon

For fans of Apple products these last few days are very interesting. As we have told you in several articles, many products of the Cupertino company are in offer on Amazon at prices never seen before and with incredible discounts. From the Apple Watch 7, through the iPhone 12 and up to the iPhone 13. And from today the AirPods Pro, the Apple's top-of-the-range in-ear wireless headphones.









The AirPods Pro they are one of the most advanced earphone models launched by Apple in recent years. Inside are the best components available on the market, starting with H1 chip designed directly by the Cupertino company to ensure very high audio quality and low latency. Apple's wireless in-ear headphones also feature the best technologies, starting with the active noise cancellation now present in any earphone and which allows you to completely immerse yourself in listening to music.

AirPods Pro wireless headphones: the technical features

The AirPods Pro are to all intents and purposes of the top of the range wireless headphones with very advanced components and features. Let’s start with two very important features for users: the Active noise cancellation and Transparency mode. With the first, as you can guess from the name, all ambient sounds are eliminated to immerse yourself completely in the music, while the second allows you to listen to external noises, so you can always stay alert. There is also spatial audio capable of detecting the position of the head to have three-dimensional audio.

The driver is specially designed by Apple to ensure a very high sound quality, with powerful bass and crystal clear highs. Inside there is also the chip H1 always designed by Apple to have a very low latency. The touch controls are present on the body of the earphones. There is also compatibility with Siri, with the voice assistant able to read the messages we receive on the smartphone. Comfort is ensured by the various pads in the package with dimensions that adapt to our ear.

As for the battery, thanks to the MagSafe charging case yes you have an autonomy of up to 24 hours of listening.

Apple AirPods Pro on incredible offer: price and discount

The AirPods Pro wireless earphones I am in offered on Amazon at a price of 189 €, with one 32% discount compared to the price list. Buying them today yes they save 90 €. On Amazon this is the lowest price ever, matching that of the days of Black Friday. There is also the option of buy them in installments at zero interest, using the service offered by Amazon: 5 installments of € 37.80 per month. Also included in the box is the MagSafe charging case. In view of Christmas, it is an offer not to be missed.