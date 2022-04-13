AirPods Pro will change the way you listen to music

They bring with them a mode known as ambient sound , with which you can hear everything around you. In the event that you need to listen to a conversation in a timely manner or want to pay attention to your surroundings, it will be as easy as activating it.

The AirPods Pro They are one of the most popular active noise canceling headphones on the market. So much so that you will be able to completely isolate yourself from everything around you, regardless of the noise outside. If you work in a office full of people and you need to concentrate, they will become your best allies.

If you are looking for some noise canceling headphones you have probably seen that one of the most recommended are the AirPods Pro. Although its price is not the most affordable, we always have offers like today’s to get them much more discounted.

Also, they are perfect for listening music with the best possible quality. First of all, you should know that they have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. What this will do is ensure that the music completely abstracts you. You will feel each note with much more force than ever, as if you could live within the melody itself.

Along with this, it must be taken into account that it offers adaptive equalization. The music will adapt completely to your ears, making the experience even better.

If you were considering using them beyond work or study, you should know that they are sweat and water resistant. That is, you will not find problems when using them to play sports or go for a walk. They also have pressure sensors so you can control the music you listen to from the headphones themselves. This will mean a great advance in comfort, since you will not have to be taking your mobile out of your pocket.

The autonomy of AirPods Pro: live with them

When talking about devices like these wireless headphones, it is essential to take into account their autonomy. In this case, you will be guaranteed more than four and a half hours of audio playback with active noise cancellation. If you use the charging case to help you, you can have more than 24 hours. Travel with your AirPods Pro without fear of running out of charge, and enjoy your favorite podcasts to the fullest.

Their price round the €300 on a regular basis, since, as has been verified, we are dealing with headphones of high end. However, on Amazon they are on sale right now and they can be yours for €219. They bring with them MagSafe charging casewith which you can forget about any type of cable.