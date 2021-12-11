Tech

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021) for a great price on Amazon!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Two Apple products at an all time low! AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case now at a discount of over 90 euros. AND iPhone 12 Red 128GB now at a great price. Great offer for too Apple AirTag in Pack of 4.

The earphones AirPods Pro they are finished in every detail to give tailored comfort and exceptional insulation thanks to the super effective active noise cancellation technology. Different ear pads available to the user, so that everyone is comfortable regardless of the shape and size of the ears. All bearings are in soft silicone.

The AirPods Pro are the only earphones with active noise cancellation that continuously adapts to the shape of the ear and the position of the pads. The outside world disappears, for a listening without distractions.

Also, you can hold down the pressure sensor to activate the Transparency mode, which lets sounds from outside pass through.

The AirPods Pro are a tiny concentrate of high-tech. They are designed around our System in Package (SiP) and harness the power of the chip H1, which runs everything from audio to Siri.

They are characterized by a response frequency of 5 ?? 21k Hz and an impedance of 41 Ohm. They have Microphone with Siri support. They have an autonomy of up to 4.5 hours while, as regards recharging, 5 minutes in the case guarantees about 1 hour of listening or talking.


