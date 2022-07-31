Airport company warns about use of online form to enter Cuba

Travelers who intend to fly to Cuba are required to submit a travel form with their personal information.

This will be at the right time to enter the Island. This was announced on its social network profiles by the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company, ECASA.

That document emerged during the first months of Covid-19 in Cuba. By the way, ECASA reminds that its use remains in force. However, many travelers have expressed their discontent and ignorance on the subject.

The virtual form is called D’VIAJEROS and several airlines with flights to Cuba ask the passenger to show the document before boarding. Thus, avoid greater evils when arriving in Cuban lands.

An important detail, which ECASA also reminds, is the obligation to complete the information with total truthfulness. These precise data offered by the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Aliens, the General Customs of the Republic and the Ministry of Public Health.

D’VIAJEROS improves the passenger experience

Undoubtedly, this is a process that is streamlined by the use of the information that each traveler provides in their respective document.

ECASA values ​​it that way. “It is a process that facilitates and improves the experience of travelers in transit through the Republic of Cuba. It provides advanced information to speed up procedures at the different points of entry”.

D’VIAJEROS provides a more individualized service to each passenger at airports and marinas. Likewise, it reduces the exchange of documents with the authorities.

The system saves the results automatically as soon as the traveler enters their information. A PDF file is then created which you need to download and save to your mobile phone.

Upon arrival in Cuba, Customs agents will scan the QR code of the aforementioned format. This way they will be able to access all the information on your form. There is also a private code to correct any data or edit your information.

For all these purposes mentioned, travelers must access the website: https://www.dviajeros.mitrans.gob.cu/inicio.