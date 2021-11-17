Airport, five doors open from 18 November: here are the new access rules

Terminal Orio al Serio, from Thursday 18 November some of the doors that remained closed will reopen starting from March 2020 and the possibility of transit in both directions returns. Check temperatures and Green pass, that’s what changes.

Sacbo, the management company of the Orio al Serio airport, announces that starting from Thursday 18 November 2021 the procedures for accessing and exiting the terminal will undergo changes, with the reopening of some of the doors that remained closed starting from March 2020 and the simultaneous restoration of the possibility of transit in both directions.

In addition to ports 1 and 4, already operational and no longer reserved for one-way flows, ports 0, 3 and 7 are reopened. With the reopening of five doors, temperature control by means of a thermoscanner is eliminated in the landside area, which is implemented only for passengers departing at the entrance of the security gates where it will be mandatory to show the Green pass. The at temperature control system is maintainedall airside access gates reserved for staff operating at the airport.

With the aim of ensuring the maintenance of the normal levels of safety and security of the operations carried out in the public area of ​​the airport, the flow to the check-in area and security checks will be constantly monitored, with the possibility of restricting access to these areas in compliance with the anti-Covid regulations in force.

In order to proceed with the sanitation operations of the environments, in the period between midnight and 3 am access to the landside terminal may be subject to restrictions.

Body temperature detection systems by means of a thermoscanner are in force for passengers arriving at the entrance to the Schengen and non-Schengen areas.

Door 7

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED