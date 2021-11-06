Airport, new low cost flight Genoa-Paris for the whole winter

Yesterday the direct connection with the Parisian airport was launched, which will be operational with 2 frequencies per week

The first Vueling Genoa-Paris Orly flight took off

Genoa – A new direct Genoa-Paris Orly flight is active throughout the winter season with 2 frequencies per week. The new route is operated by the low cost airline Vueling and will be covered on Mondays and Fridays.

The connection took off yesterday, at 20.05. “We are very proud – commented Silvana Napolitano, Vueling Country Manager Italy – We want to make our contribution so that the air transport sector can return to normal. Thanks to this new route, connections between Italy and France will further grow: passengers departing from Genoa will have the opportunity to visit a wonderful European capital such as Paris and the Genoese city will be able to attract new travelers to get to know its extraordinary beauties “.

“This new connection between Genoa and Paris brings Liguria closer to the French capital – confirms Paolo Odone, president of Genoa Airport – Vueling, a company known in our area because it has been connecting Genoa with Barcelona for years, represents an important partner in our recovery strategy. of air connectivity at our airport. We are grateful for the additional investment in Genoa, but also for the promotion of the area that the airline has already said it is willing to initiate to stimulate new tourist flows from Paris to our region “.