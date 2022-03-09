Airports, Albastar will connect Perugia to Lamezia and Trapani for summer 2022

Lamezia Terme – The Spanish private airline Albastar will connect the Perugia San Francesco d’Assisi airport with Trapani from next 29 March and with Lamezia Terme from 14 June, with two weekly frequencies each during the summer season 2022. The flights will be operated by Boeing B737-800NG aircraft, configured with 189 single class seats, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Trapani-Perugia fare starting from 54.74 euros, Perugia-Trapani starting from 58.07 euros. This was reported by a joint note from the company and the Umbrian airport.

“We are satisfied that the outcome of the tender has seen Albastar assignee of the route in continuity – commented Umberto Solimeno, general manager of the International Airport of Umbria – because we can finally count on a reliable carrier capable of operating on the route successfully. . We are extremely excited to see Albastar operate also on flights to and from Lamezia, given that our territory has a vast community of Calabrians to which is added the Umbrian love for the Calabrian land. We are sure that in terms of offer, quality and Albastar service will add value to the network of our airport which for next summer will see 15 destinations including six domestic, nine international and seven new entries “.