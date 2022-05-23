Airspace, the trending summer haircut that is wash and go and air dries

In the search for haircuts that dry easily in the summer and are wash and go, we have found the trending haircut of the moment: the air space. And its secret is that it is one of the “aerial” versions of the Bob and of shag what remove excess weight from your hair and increases the movement of the finest hair.

What is the Airspace haircut?

The airspace cut is suitable for short hair and is easily styled and air-dried as shown by Kaia Gerber.Imaxtree.

The airspace cut is the latest celebrity hair trend. And it is a cut that creates aerial movement in the hair and a light texture ideal and becomes the ideal look to wear in summer because it adds volume and movement to your hair.

This term has been coined by the celebrity stylist Sunnie Brook who has stated that this cut tries to take weight off the hair to give the hair an airy look and feel with layers and can be worn on long hair as well as medium hair or short hair.

This is the case of the layered haircut Kendall Jenner at this year’s Met Gala wearing it over her longest hair because it doesn’t matter what type and texture your hair is to go for it. Yes, there is some things to keep in mind when taking it.

Kendall Jenner wearing this “aerial” cut at this year’s Met Gala.GTres Online.

A cut adaptable to your hair type

If you have fine hair and want to enhance this haircut more, opt for layers that give your hair more volume and do not subtract it and if your hair is thick, perhaps your hairdresser can replace the scissors with the razor or a cut in the tips to create light layers and have that more textured feather or aerial effect.

Vanessa Paradis balances the volumes of her curly hair with the airspace cut.GTres Online.

As the expert in cuts tells us Diana Daureothe technique when making an Airspace haircut must be adapted to the desired effect and to the density of each hair. “If it is abundant hair, the most appropriate thing would be to make the layers with an oblique scissor tip to break the tip; in this case, the volume could also be reduced with thinning scissors, if necessary. At the other extreme, hair with little volume they would be made with a classic scissor tip that was less oblique than the previous one”.

easy to style and air dry

The airspace cut adapts to the texture and density of each hair. We love how it looks on Kristen Stewart.GTres Online.

Among its advantages, the airspace haircut easily combed at home and air dries great. Ideally, you should look for moisturizing and softening hair products to give your hair that look and feel. brightness.

And another of its advantages is that the Airspace cut requires a minimal maintenance and it even allows you not to have to comb your hair because even letting your hair dry in the air after the shower, the result is perfect.

