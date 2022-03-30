“Airspace violated”. The case breaks out: what the Russian jets were carrying

The two Russian bombers that last March 2 violated the airspace of the Sweden they would have carried nuclear weapons. The whole operation would also have been endorsed by Moscow with the clear aim of intimidating Stockholm. These are the latest rumors that emerged after thorough investigations into the episode and reported by the Swedish media.

The message from Moscow

The indiscretion was launched by the broadcaster TV4 Nyheterna, citing its own sources. The violation of the airspace by the Russian side would have had the deliberate purpose of scare Sweden, which at that time, together with Finland, had sent out ambiguous messages about a possible accession to the Born. Two Su-24 bombers carrying nuclear bombs would then pass over the island of Gotland, escorted in turn by two Su-27 aircraft.

The breach of Swedish airspace would have lasted about a minute. Stockholm’s response was immediate, which he defined on the occasion unacceptable the Russian violation of its airspace. “ All of this is unacceptable and will lead to a firm diplomatic response from Sweden. Swedish sovereignty and territory must always be respected “, were the words of the Swedish Defense Minister, Peter Hultqvist, to the TT news agency.

The aircraft, two attack planes Sukhoi 24 and two fighters Sukhoi 27, took off from the Russian base in Kaliningrad. The Swedish Air Force deployed two JAS 39 Gripen who managed to shoot a few photo of the intruders. The signal from Moscow is clear enough: we have nuclear weapons and we might even consider using them against you. “ We value it as a conscious action. This is very serious especially because Russia is a country at war “, said the head of the Swedish Air Force Carl-Johan Edström.

Sweden in the crosshairs

Therefore, an accident or a misunderstanding is excluded. The clues collected would suggest that it was a deliberate act to all effects. In short, there would have been the Russian will to violate Swedish airspace and intimidate Stockholm. We also recall that the aforementioned overrun took place a few days after the Russian president Vladimir Putin he had threatened military action against Sweden and neighboring Finland which, according to their proclamations, could soon join NATO.

After the end of the Cold War, Sweden drastically reduced the military spending. It was only after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 that parliament opted for a turnaround. Stockholm thus reintroduced the military service mandatory in 2017 and reopened its garrison on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea in January 2018.

In October, the Swedish government increased defense spending by 40% with an additional SEK 27 billion ($ 2.8 billion, € 2.5 billion) to add to the defense budget from 2021 to 2025. The Finally, Sweden is not a member of NATO but collaborates closely with the Atlantic Alliance.