Airspeeder, first demonstration race of flying racing cars

Airspeeder he wanted to offer a first taste of the future competitions that will be held with his “flying racing cars”. As we have seen in the past, these are specific eVTOLs, i.e. electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing, specially developed by Alauda Aeronautics . This series, which aims to accelerate the development of eVTOL technology, has already been renamed as the “F1 of the skies”.

The organizers of the series shared a footage of a first demonstration race which made it possible to show the potential of the aircraft. It was a drag race that took place in southern Australia that saw two teams from Alauda as protagonists: Team Bravo and Team Alpha. It is worth noting that already used eVTOL, Alauda Mk3, are remotely piloted. These same aircraft will be used in the EXA Series in which 4 teams will compete in 3 international races. The teams are expected to be presented in January.

The EXA Series will be a very important test bed for the next step of Airspeeder. In fact, the goal is then to move on to races with aircraft characterized by the presence of a pilot on board. The championship is expected to debut in 2023 if there are no setbacks. Returning to the demonstration, the drag race took place over a distance of 300 meters, at an altitude of 15 meters. The winner was Team Bravo who preceded Team Alpha by a few seconds.

Result aside, it was much more interesting to see these special eVTOLs in action for competitions. In the video it is clearly seen that they have reached the top speed of 155 km / h. The test also allowed Alauda Aeronautics to showcase its Virtual Forcefield guidance system which uses technologies such as radar and LiDAR. A system that should guarantee the safety of the aircraft during the actual races.

The premises seem to be very interesting. The potential of the aircraft and their technology was shown. Of course, the actual races will probably be very different from this simple drag race but it seems that really the competitions between the eVTOLs they may become a reality in the future.