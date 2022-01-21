Airstream eStream, caravan with electric motor that can be moved with an app

Thor and Airstream they announced the concept of a caravan which is characterized by some very interesting solutions. Is called eStream and thanks to the presence of an electric powertrain the caravan “helps” the car to tow it. It is one of the two new electric concepts that the Thor Industries Group has unveiled. But if the Thor Vision Vehicle is a classic electric camper, although equipped with some advanced solutions, eStream is a conceptually much more interesting product.

But that’s not all, because the electric motors allow you to manage the movements of the caravan in small spaces such as, for example, inside the campsite. All using a simple app.

The first curious element of the concept is, as mentioned at the beginning, the presence of an electric powertrain equipped with two engines , one for each wheel. In this way, the caravan contributes to traction , significantly reducing the consumption of the car, whether it is an electric or endothermic model. A significant advantage for those who appreciate this form of mobility for the holidays. It could be argued that batteries and motor significantly increase the overall weight of the caravan, but the idea is certainly valid, at least on paper.

Using your smartphone or tablet pc, it will therefore be possible to move the caravan. Also useful solution to facilitate coupling or uncoupling from the car. The video that we propose below clearly shows the advantages of this feature.

The interior of the caravan can then count on a lot of technology. For instance, thanks to Alexa it will be possible to manage various on-board functions including ambient lighting. The on-board systems also allow you to check the battery level and residual autonomy. A very interesting concept, therefore. For the moment, it is unclear if and when this caravan will hit the market. However, it would not be strange to see it on the market over time even if the price will probably be within the reach of a few given the technical contents offered.

The second concept, on the other hand, is a more “traditional” motorhome equipped with electric motors capable of offering a range of over 300 miles (482 km). Special features, in order to offer this distance, it is equipped with a Fuel Cell system which powers the accumulator. Also in this case there is a lot of technology on board.

Lately, several electrified solutions for camping are coming. Volkswagen is also working on it. Apparently, a camper version of the future ID.Buzz will arrive.