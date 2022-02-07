AirTags “friends” of stalkers? A guide on how to defend against malicious people – Corriere.it

from Emiliano Ragoni

A Connecticut man was arrested after police discovered him as he was about to install an AirTag on his victim’s car. The episode brought the issue of security back to the surface. How to defend yourself from stalkers?

We have now learned to know the AirTags well. These are trackers that use Bluetooth and UWB, Ultra Wideband Precision Finding, a radio frequency technology, to accurately locate an object they are attached to (learn more here). A very useful device for tracking objects such as car keys or a suitcase, but which, potentially, it can be exploited by malicious people to track down their victim. this is the case of the recent episode that hit the news in the last few days.

The attacker caught red-handed

We’re talking about a Connecticut man who been arrested after the police found out while was in the process of installing an AirTag on his victim’s car. According to reports from CT Insider, the attacker, a 27-year-old named Wilfred Gonzalez, was arrested on January 30, 2022 on charges of stalking, and released on the basis of a $ 10,000 bail (due to appear in court on March 30). . Local police in the city of Waterbury said they were called in for an on-site intervention following a domestic dispute. Once they arrived at their destination, the agents then pinched Gonzalez.

Apple is a company that has attracted a good chunk of users with the promise of first-rate digital security and a secure and isolated ecosystem. AirTags took a long time to gestate as Apple worked hard to protect the privacy of its customers. But recent episodes have required the Cupertino company to return to the delicate issue, and with these assumptions a new user guide has been released to guarantee one’s personal safety, drawn up with the aim of providing users with useful resources to keep safe s themselves and their data (here the guide in .pdf format). Although most of the tips and advice highlighted in the guide are not entirely unpublished, the company includes a specific section on AirTags, where it highlights the privacy measures put in place to counteract stalking or unwanted tracking and provides instructions on what to do in case of detection of an alarm emitted by a foreign AirTag to the user.

The guide, step by step

What to do if a message appears indicating that an object paired with an AirTag has been detected near us? This means that an AirTag (or an accessory of the Dov ‘network), separate from the person who registered it, moving with us, and the owner (or the attacker) could be able to see our position. therefore it is possible that the AirTag is attached to an object that has been loaned to us the steps to follow to turn off notifications or disable the AirTag:

1) Tap the warning message and press Continue. If you need help finding the AirTag or the Where network accessory nearby, just tap on Make Ring.

3) If the AirTag or Network Accessory Where it is attached to a borrowed item, just tap Pause Security Alerts to turn off Object Detected notifications for one day. If, on the other hand, you have borrowed an AirTag from a member of the Family Sharing group, you can disable the safety alerts for one day or indefinitely.

4) At this point it is possible to click on Find out more about this AirTag to see its serial number, and if the owner had marked it as lost.

5) To disable the AirTag and stop sharing our location, simply tap the instructions button to disable the AirTag and follow the steps displayed. If you believe your safety is at risk, it is recommended that you contact your local law enforcement agencies who may work with Apple. By providing the serial number of the AirTag, it will then be possible to trace the owner.

Apple’s updates have increased security, even for Android users

In an attempt to stem the bad guys, Apple last summer released an update that included shuffling the AirTag alarm. if this is not close to the owner’s smartphone for a period of time ranging between 8 and 24 hours. La Casa della Mela has also introduced a new app, called Tracker Detect (link to download it here), which also allows Android users to scan any unwanted device connected to Where belonging to another person.