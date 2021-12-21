AirTags inserted under the cars, watch out for the latest dangerous scam

A woman found an AirTag under her car. This is a very dangerous scam and it could also affect you

A testimony that immediately went viral on Twitter, and which raised the alarm among users. One woman said she found a AirTag wedged under the front passenger wheel well of his car.

An apparently normal story, but which actually opens the doors to a scam much more on a large scale. According to what we read, in fact, recently the AirTag have been repeatedly associated with luxury car theft. The bad guys use Apple’s tracker to “tag” expensive vehicles, and then exploit NFC devices to follow them home.

AirTag to steal cars is scam alert

“Hello friends. So, last night something scary to say the least happened to me. Someone must have attached an Apple AirTag to the bottom of my front wheel while I was inside a bar” the woman explained on Twitter, shocked by what happened. It is not known why, in the end “Jeanna” deleted the content a few hours later. Maybe it was a false alarm, but only in this case. Because there is more and more talk of criminals using Apple’s tracker to steal luxury cars. The Cupertino company is working to include new security measures in the operation of accessories.

One of these causes the AirTag emit a sound after several hours of separation from the owner. The woman discovered that she has the accessory under her car because a push notification has popped up on her iPhone. But other users may be completely unaware of it and go against it at very high risks.