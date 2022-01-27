AirTags used by stalkers, Apple takes cover and provides guidance to defend itself

The latest report came in late December via Twitter, where theAmerican influencer Jeana she explained that she was followed with an AirTag of others. In the guide, Apple underlines the recent innovations that allow you to be spotted if you have a non-proprietary accessory with you, probably exploited without the user’s knowledge.

When the AirTag moves, and does not “see” nearby the iPhone or iPad with which it was configured in a period of time between 8 and 24 hours, it begins to vibrate and emit a sound quite loud to be detected. Using the “Where is” app on iOS it is possible to locate the position of the tag and, if necessary, to reach it.

Those who own an Android smartphone can rely on the application Tracker Detect, which in addition to identifying the nearby AirTags, also allows you to analyze the presence of locators of other brands, perhaps less known but still present in good numbers on the market.

In the US, the illicit use of AirTags is on the rise: many are the testimonies of those who have suffered the theft of their vehicle, often high-end and luxury, thanks to the trackers attached to the bodywork. A way for thieves to track the car as it moves and act when the owner walks away.