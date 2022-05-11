AirTags were released a year ago. It’s time for your batteries to run out

It seems unbelievable, but AirTags launched on April 30, 2021. That was more than a year ago, and in that period of time they have been the protagonists of dozens of events (without escaping controversy) in which suitcases, photographic equipment, handbags, motorcycles, scooters and even dogs have been recovered.

But this first anniversary also serves as a very important reminder: Apple promised that AirTags They have an autonomy of one year. And therefore, the time has come for all those who bought one when it was launched to receive the notice to change that battery depending on whether you have used it more or less. Don’t worry, doing it is very simple.

Turn, take out, fit, place and listen

Remember that AirTags do not have a rechargeable battery, but instead need a CR2032 button cell to work. To replace that battery we must turn the metal part of the AirTag counterclockwiseas we can see in the official video that you see just above.

The battery will be exposed so you can replace it, placing the new one with the positive side out. You will know it has been placed correctly when you hear a click and the battery is well secured. Then all you have to do is replace the metal cover of the AirTag by aligning its three sockets and turning it clockwise, and the AirTag itself will emit a sound to inform you that the battery has been inserted correctly.

And with that you already have one more year of autonomy in the AirTag. Anyway, don’t change that stack just thinking about dates: the AirTag itself will notify you via a notification when it’s time to do so. And if you don’t know where to find CR2032 batteries, on Amazon you have a pack of five units (five years of autonomy) for 5.84 euros.