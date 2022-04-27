AIs now sell healthy eating plans

More and more mobile applications appear that offer solutions for healthy nutrition based on AI (artificial intelligence). Instead of prescribing traditional diets, such as those that indicate a fixed list of healthy foods, these programs work as personal assistants that, according to their creators, help to choose the best option for each person.

The DayTwo app, for example, uses an algorithm that looks at blood sugar, gender, age, weight, and other metabolic metrics to predict how a particular food might affect blood sugar and assign a score accordingly. “I thought the AI ​​was going to tell me, ‘Oh my God, you just have to eat salads,’ but that hasn’t been the case,'” he told New York Times Tom Idema a user of the app who weighed 145 kilos when he downloaded it.

Idema, who is also diabetic, now weighs 104. “I’m wearing pants sizes I haven’t worn since high school,” he said. He started using the healthy eating app less than two years ago, when her employer offered her the opportunity to try it so she could monitor her blood sugar (DayTwo is currently only available to businesses and not individual consumers).

Physician skepticism

DayTwo was created in 2015 by two researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, They were Elinav Y They were Segal. They discovered that it was possible to use an algorithm to match a diet with an individual’s microbiome and metabolism. They also stated that the result controlled blood sugar better than the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest.

“Instead of measuring food by its caloric content and trying to arrive at a supposedly healthy diet,” Elinav observed, “we must begin to measure the individual.” However, the field of personalized nutrition is still in its Wild West phase, and experts say it’s important to get around the hype. “They don’t tell you the whole story, and optimizing glucose won’t be enough to create the perfect diet,” he warned. Casey Meansmedical director of the digital health company Levels.

Healthy nutrition Healthy nutrition. A table with vegetables.

“I think everything is overrated right now, unfortunately,” he lamented, for his part, Eric Topol, cardiologist and director of a medical research institute. He used DayTwo and found that his recommendations to control his blood sugar, such as eating spinach and raspberries, were high in oxalic acid, something that could induce kidney stones. “That’s because the healthy eating AI didn’t take into account my pre-existing risk for the condition,” he explained.

The future of these AI

For now, these apps could help nutritionists with meal suggestions, but they won’t replace them. In fact, both DayTwo and ZOE, another similar program, integrate regular virtual check-ups with nutritionists into their plans.

According to Topol, larger and longer-term studies that incorporate more layers of data, such as sleep, exercise or stress, into the algorithms could make these programs more accurate for each individual. They could also help people see how short-term responses, such as glucose spikes after meals, influence long-term health.

healthy eating 2 AI based. A meal with mostly fruits and vegetables. There are already companies that offer personalized diets made with artificial intelligence.

But for Idema, the effects of DayTwo’s personalized diets are already tangible: her improved blood sugar levels allowed her to enjoy her daughter’s birthday cake. “I had the glucose monitor off at the time and stayed in range, so my body handled it well,” he relayed. In my opinion, this program definitely saved my life.”

