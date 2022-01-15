World

Aisha was born in flight thanks to a Canadian doctor, the name of the child in her homage

Miracle in flight. This has happened. Miracle (miracle) Aisha, is a newborn baby on a flight of the Qatar Airways coming from Doha and headed to Uganda, thanks to the intervention of a Canadian doctor, Aisha Khatib, lecturer at the University of Toronto.

The plane had left Doha about an hour ago when the search for a doctor started on board: a woman, a Ugandan immigrant in Saudi Arabia who was returning to her country was preparing to give birth. The BBC reports

Thus Aisha was born, a little early at 35 weeks of pregnancy, but healthy. The name Aisha was given to her in honor of the doctor.

She gives birth in the car on autopilot. “The world’s first Tesla baby is born”

Child was born on a scheduled flight in the middle of the Pacific, to the applause of the passengers

