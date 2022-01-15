Aisha was born in flight thanks to a Canadian doctor, the name of the child in her homage

Miracle in flight. This has happened. Miracle (miracle) Aisha, is a newborn baby on a flight of the Qatar Airways coming from Doha and headed to Uganda, thanks to the intervention of a Canadian doctor, Aisha Khatib, lecturer at the University of Toronto.

Is there a doctor on the plane? 🙋🏽‍♀️👩🏽‍⚕️Never thought I’d be delivering a baby on a flight! ✈️ @qatarairways Thanks to the airline crew who helped support the birth of this Miracle in the air! Mom and baby are doing well and healthy! #travelmedicine pic.twitter.com/4JuQWfsIDE – Aisha Khatib, MD (@AishaKhatib) January 13, 2022

The plane had left Doha about an hour ago when the search for a doctor started on board: a woman, a Ugandan immigrant in Saudi Arabia who was returning to her country was preparing to give birth. The BBC reports

Thus Aisha was born, a little early at 35 weeks of pregnancy, but healthy. The name Aisha was given to her in honor of the doctor.

Last updated: Saturday 15 January 2022, 09:03



