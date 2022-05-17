Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben: This was their romantic trip to Saudi Arabia

Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubbenthey have given themselves some time to strengthen their courtship and are in vacation in saudi arabia The couple since before making their relationship official in December 2021, they were friends and liked to travel together, among the destinations they visited are Guatemala and Switzerland.

It was through their Instagram stories that the actress and the coach shared different tourist places that they visited in the Arab country, thanks to a collaboration they had with a travel agency in that country.

In the multiple videos and photos you see Eugenio Derbez’s daughter relaxed and fun since among the activities carried out by the couple they played virtual reality video games and also visited architectural monuments.

In their look, the couple chose summer outfits made of sheer fabrics to withstand high temperatures, without a doubt, the dress that stood out from Aislinn was when used an olive green animal print silk suit.

There is no doubt that both Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann have managed to be excellent parents for Kailani without neglecting their lives as a couple, the actress with Jonathan Kubben and the actor with Paulina Burrola.

Look here the vacations of Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben