Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio celebrate Kailani’s birthday

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio together celebrate Kailani’s birthday

Yesterday, the famous Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio were quite proud and happy for their daughter Kailani, who celebrated another year of life, filling them with endless emotions.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman who have shared that they are proud and happy for their daughter Kailani.

Both actors have reminded their fans that yesterday was a very special day for them, since this past February 25 their little daughter Kailani he turned 4 years old.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos, in which he shares emotional moments with his daughter, in addition to writing an emotional message.

How lucky I feel to be your dad! Seeing you grow up and accompany you on your way through this life, fills me with love. I LOVE YOU LITTLE MINE”

While Aislinn Derbez also shared on her Instagram account that she was happy to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and did so through a video in which they may be traveling, playing in bed or doing crafts.

Happy birthday to the love of my life, to the person who makes me happiest in this world! I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

The publication on Mauricio’s Instagram account already has thousands of “I love it” as well as comments from celebrities such as Mauricio Islas, Iran Castillo, Michelle Renaud and Aracely Arámbula.

It is worth mentioning that Aislinn’s great surprise was that her father, Eugenio Derbez, also made a video for his granddaughter, which he accompanied with an emotional song.

In the video you can see moments that the actor as well as his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and daughter have shared with their granddaughter.

On the other hand, through her personal Instagram account, Aislinn Derbez a couple of months ago shared an emotional video of her little daughter, Kailani Ochmann Derbez playing a small harmonica.

Soon, the video was shared on social networks where they highlighted the musical talent of the 4-year-old girl.

And it is that the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez on more than one occasion has published some moments that she has lived next to her descendant, from trips to some recreational activities that she has come to do with her.